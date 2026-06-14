Guardians' Angel Martinez: Sitting Sunday with bruised foot

Martinez (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder sustained a left foot bruise in the Guardians' 3-1 win Saturday, when he fouled a pitch off himself. Martinez had X-rays come back negative, and manager Stephen Vogt suggested that the 24-year-old could be available off the bench Sunday, per Stebbins. With an off day on tap Monday, the Guardians have optimism that Martinez will be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Milwaukee.