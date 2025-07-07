Martinez started in center field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Sunday's 7-2 extra-inning loss to the Tigers .

Martinez moved to center field after the Guardians placed Lane Thomas (plantar fasciitis) on the 10-day injured list, the second time he's landed on the IL with the same injury. Martinez has hit safely in five of his last six starts, but that's done little to halt the team's losing streak, which reached 10 games Sunday. Like several others in the lineup not named Steven Kwan or Jose Ramirez, Martinez is providing little impact. Going back to June 5, he's batting .210 (17-for-81) with a .296 slugging percentage and four RBI over 26 contests.