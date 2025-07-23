Martinez went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

The 23-year-old switch hitter has been on fire since the All-Star break, hitting safely in all five games since play resumed and batting .458 (11-for-24) with four doubles, a homer, four RBI and six runs. With Lane Thomas (foot) making slow progress in his recovery from his latest bout of plantar fasciitis, Martinez could be set for a long stint as Cleveland's primary center fielder.