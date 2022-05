Castro (undisclosed) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Castro spent the last week and a half away from the team, and he'll lose his spot on the active roster now that he's healthy. The right-hander has made four relief appearances for the major-league club this year and has posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 3.2 innings.