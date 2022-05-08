The Guardians returned Castro to Triple-A Columbus following Saturday's doubleheader with the Blue Jays.
Designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, Castro turned in a quality relief appearance against his former team in Game 1 of the doubleheader. Though the Guardians ultimately lost, 8-3, Castro did well to clot the bleeding by tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and striking out four when he relieved struggling starter Shane Bieber. Castro should be near the top of the list for a call-up the next time the Guardians are in need of a fresh bullpen arm.
