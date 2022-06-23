The Guardians optioned Castro to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Cleveland will swap Castro out of its bullpen for another right-handed arm in Yohan Ramirez, who was called up from Columbus in a corresponding move. During his week-long stint in the majors, Castro appeared in two games and was charged with five earned runs on four hits and four walks across 1.1 innings.
