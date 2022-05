The Guardians recalled Castro from Triple-A Columbus ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Since he's designated as Cleveland's 27th man, Castro will more than likely be headed back to Columbus once the twin bill concludes. He's previously made four relief appearances for the Guardians this season, working 3.2 inning while giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk.