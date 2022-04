The Guardians placed Castro on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday for an undisclosed reason, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Along with Castro, starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and infielder Owen Miller were placed on the COVID-19 IL. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Castro looks as though he'll be unavailable for both games of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, at a minimum.