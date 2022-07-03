Castro was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday.
Castro covered 2.1 innings in Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out one batter. The Guardians swapped him out for a fresh arm, and Castro may end up losing his 40-man spot in time given the extent to which he's struggled with Cleveland this season (7.94 ERA, 2.38 WHIP).
