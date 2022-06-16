The Guardians recalled Castro from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Since Konnor Pilkington wasn't on track to maintain his spot in the rotation following his start in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Rockies, the Guardians elected to swap him off the active roster in favor of a fresh relief arm in Castro for Thursday's series finale. Castro has made six appearances with Cleveland in 2022, logging a 4.05 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 6.2 innings.
More News
-
Guardians' Anthony Castro: Back in minors after doubleheader•
-
Guardians' Anthony Castro: Joins club for doubleheader•
-
Guardians' Anthony Castro: Activated, sent down Sunday•
-
Guardians' Anthony Castro: Moves to injured list•
-
Guardians' Anthony Castro: Will be called up•
-
Guardians' Anthony Castro: Headed to Cleveland•