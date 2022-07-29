The Guardians optioned Castro to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Castro gave up an earned run across two innings over his two appearances out of the bullpen during his four-day stint with the big club. Kirk McCarty was called up from Triple-A in a corresponding move and ended up serving as the Guardians' primary pitcher out of the bullpen in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.
