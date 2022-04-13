Gose allowed a run on a hit and struck out one in two-thirds of an innings in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Reds. He was charged with a blown save.

Gose entered the game in the sixth inning in relief of starter Shane Bieber, who exited after allowing an RBI double to Jonathan India. Gose then promptly gave up a two-run, game-tying home run to Tyler Naquin. While it'll count as a blown save, Gose has yet to receive a traditional save opportunity. He'll continue to be part of a late-inning mix leading up to closer Emmanuel Clase, who has been shaky to begin the season.