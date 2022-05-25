Gose pitched a perfect inning in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Gose hadn't pitched since May 13, as he's seen a reduction in usage after a rough start to the month. Tuesday's appearance was a step in the right direction and also his second straight scoreless outing. The southpaw has a 4.76 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 14:6 K:BB and a 1-0 record in 11.1 innings across 12 appearances. So far, he's yet to see consistent high-leverage work.

