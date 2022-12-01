Gose (elbow) agreed to a two-year, minor-league contract with the Guardians on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
Gose was let go by the Guardians in mid-November but is now back with the team on a minor-league pact. He underwent Tommy John surgery in September and is set to miss the entirety of the 2023 campaign, hence the two-year contract.
