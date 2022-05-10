Gose allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in one inning during Monday's 12-9 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

Gose made a mess of the eighth inning, which was punctuated by an AJ Pollock three-run home run. The Guardians then rallied to tie the game with six runs in the ninth. Gose has kept runs off the board in seven of his 10 appearances, but he's given up six runs (five earned) in 3.1 innings in May. The southpaw owns a 5.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB in 9.1 innings overall.