Hedges will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Hedges will pick up his 43rd start of the season while top backstop Bo Naylor rests for the day game after a night game. Though Hedges continues to bring value through his game-calling abilities, he's remained an easy out at the plate in his age-32 season, slashing .140/.232/.240 across 141 plate appearances.