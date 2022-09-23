site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hedges is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rangers.
Hedges is 0-for-22 since Sept. 12 and will take a seat Friday after he started the past three games. Luke Maile will start behind the plate and bat eighth Friday.
