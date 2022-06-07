Hedges is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Rangers.
Hedges went 0-for-4 during the matinee, and it's not a surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Luke Maile will take over behind the plate in the nightcap.
