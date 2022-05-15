site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Out of Sunday's lineup
Hedges is not in Sunday's lineup against the Twins.
He is hitting .222 with one home run in eight games this month. Luke Maile will get the start at catcher and bat ninth.
