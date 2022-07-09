site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Retreats to bench Saturday
Hedges isn't starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
Hedges returned to the lineup Friday against Kansas City and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Luke Maile is starting behind the dish and batting eighth Saturday.
