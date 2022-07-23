site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Austin Hedges: Takes seat for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
Hedges isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Hedges started behind the plate during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-2. Luke Maile is starting at catcher and batting eighth during the nightcap.
