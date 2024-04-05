Lively (illness) allowed a hit and struck out three without walking a batter over three scoreless innings in his rehab start versus Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Lively began the season on the 15-day injured list, but he was solid in his first rehab appearance. Lively was in contention for a rotation spot during spring training prior to coming down with a respiratory virus. It's unclear what his role will be with the major-league team once he's activated -- that will likely depend on Carlos Carrasco's performance as the Guardians' fifth starter and Gavin Williams' (elbow) recovery timeline.