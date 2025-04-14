Lively (0-2) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against Kansas City.
Lively turned in three scoreless frames before Salvador Perez knocked a two-run homer in the fourth inning. The Royals plated two more on Maikel Garcia's double in the fifth. Lively forced 12 swinging strikes on 93 total pitches in his longest start of the season. His ERA rose to 4.87 with a 16:7 K:BB through 20.1 innings. Lively is lined up to start in Pittsburgh next weekend.
More News
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Blanks White Sox over five innings•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Roughed up in loss•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Decent in surprise start•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Draws short-notice Opening Day nod•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: First spring hiccup•
-
Guardians' Ben Lively: Strengthens rotation bid•