Lively (7-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Lively bounced back from his shortest start of the year by getting back into the win column. He hasn't struck out more than five batters over his last five outings, but he's generally been good at limiting damage, as he's given up two or fewer runs in nine of his 12 starts. The right-hander is at a 3.03 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB through 65.1 innings this season, though he's also been tagged for 10 home runs, including two in Saturday's start. Lively is projected to make his next appearance at Kansas City.