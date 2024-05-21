Lively (3-2) earned the win over the Mets on Monday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

The only run Lively allowed in the outing came via a Tomas Nido solo homer in the third inning. Lively was otherwise excellent, matching a season high with seven punchouts and falling one out shy of recording a quality start. The right-hander is in the midst of the best season of his career, posting a 2.84 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB over 38 innings. Prior to this season Lively owned a 5.05 ERA across 208.2 career frames.