Lively (1-2) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings.

It appeared Lively could be in for a short outing after giving up three runs on five hits (including three doubles) and a walk over his first two frames, but the right-hander recovered to go 5.2 innings without giving up another run. The three runs were a season high, which speaks to how well Lively has pitched through five appearances on the season. He holds a 2.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 27.1 innings.