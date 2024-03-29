The Guardians placed Lively on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a viral illness.

Lively and Xzavion Curry are opening the season on the shelf while both pitchers are working to overcome a respiratory virus that made its way around the clubhouse during spring training, according to MLB.com. Lively shouldn't need much longer than the minimum 15 days to regain conditioning and get ramped back up, and he'll likely be ticketed for a long-relief role once available after his bout with the illness derailed any slim chance he might have had of breaking camp as a member of the rotation.