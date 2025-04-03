Lively (0-1) took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four batters in 4.1 frames.

Lively got off to a decent start Wednesday, striking out four of the first nine batters he faced. However, things took a turn for the worse in the third inning after four consecutive hits -- capped off by a Jackson Merrill homer -- gave San Diego a 4-0 lead that it would never relinquish. Lively is now up to a 6.75 ERA through his first two starts of the year but should have a decent chance to bounce back in his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled to come next week against the White Sox.