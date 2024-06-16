Lively (6-3) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, yielding four earned runs on six hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Lively pitched for the first time in eight days after leaving his most recent start with tightness after 65 pitches. He surrendered a two-run home run to Ernie Clement in the second inning, his first home run allowed since May 26. The four earned runs are a season-worst for the 32-year-old, who had notched wins in each of his previous five starts. Despite Sunday's rough outing, Lively has pitched well for Cleveland this season, logging a 3.02 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and a 52:18 K:BB across 59.2 innings pitched. He is currently scheduled for a rematch against Toronto next weekend.