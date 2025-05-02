Lively did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins. He allowed five hits over 5.2 scoreless innings, striking out two.

It's been an up-and-down start to the year for Lively. He's now held opponents scoreless in three of his seven starts, though he's allowed 15 runs over 19.2 innings in his other four outings. Overall, the 33-year-old Lively sports a 3.72 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 36.1 innings. He's currently in line to face the Nationals on the road in his next outing.