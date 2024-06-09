Lively (6-2) allowed three hits and struck out one without walking a batter over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Marlins on Saturday.

Lively might have had more in the tank -- he threw just 65 pitches (43 strikes) in a sharp but somewhat short outing. It was enough for his fifth straight win, and he's allowed just eight runs with a 22:6 K:BB over 28.1 innings in that span. Lively isn't dominating by most measures, as his 20.2 percent whiff rate is in the 15th percentile in the majors, per Statcast. He also averages just 90 mph between his four-seam fastball and sinker, which combine for roughly 60 percent of his pitches. Despite the poor under-the-hood metrics, he's pitched to a 2.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB over 55.2 innings through 10 starts this season. Lively's next start is projected to be at Toronto.