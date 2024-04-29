Lively didn't factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Lively has yet to allow more than two runs in a start this season. However, he's only gone deeper than five innings in one of his three appearances. He was pulled at 88 pitches (53 strikes) Sunday and didn't give up a home run for the first time all year. In 15.2 innings, Lively owns a 2.30 ERA with a 10.9 K/9, a massive improvement from his 5.38 ERA and 8.0 K/9 from 2023. He's projected for a start against the Angels on Saturday.