Naylor went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Tigers.

The rookie backstop ripped a double off Matt Manning in the fifth inning and followed it up with another double off Will Vest in the seventh. Prior to Saturday, Naylor was in the midst of an extended slump, hitting just .095 (4-for-42) with 14 strikeouts and eight walks over his previous 16 games. The three-hit performance brings his season-long slash line up to .198/.281/.355 across 40 games.