Naylor went 2-for-4 with four RBI in Friday's 6-2 win over Minnesota.

Naylor matched a career high in RBI, extending his hitting streak to seven games as well. The catcher is also riding a four-game RBI streak, during which he's totaled 10 of his 42 RBI for the season. Naylor is certainly getting hot at the right time for the playoff-hopeful Guardians, batting .302 over 43 at-bats in the month of September despite hitting a dismal .191 for the campaign.