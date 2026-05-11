Naylor will report to the Guardians' complex in Goodyear (Ariz.) before joining Triple-A Columbus, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor, who was optioned to Columbus on Saturday, will get a reset in Arizona away from the daily rigors of game activity. Barring an injury to Patrick Bailey or Austin Hedges in Cleveland, it's hard to chart a path back to the majors for Naylor, who will join catching prospect Cooper Ingle at Columbus.