Naylor went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Wednesday's come-from-behind win over the White Sox.

Naylor's three-run shot off Erick Fedde in the bottom of the fourth brought the Guardians back to within two runs of Chicago and came just three at-bats after his older brother Josh's solo home run - on National Siblings Day. The young catcher then played the role of hero in extra innings, driving home Tyler Freeman with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th as Cleveland improved to 9-3 on the season. Naylor is still batting just .194 following the two-hit performance, though he's now homered in two of his last six games. It also marked his third multi-hit game this month.