Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

Naylor had his second consecutive multi-hit day Tuesday, highlighted by a two-run shot off Luis Castillo in the fourth inning. The backstop has rebounded nicely after going 0-for-6 in the Guardians opening series against the A's with two RBI and two runs scored since. Naylor is expected to platoon with Austin Hedges behind the plate; however, Naylor could earn more looks at DH if he swings a hot bat.