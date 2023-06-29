Naylor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs in a blowout 14-1 win against the Royals on Wednesday.

Naylor had struggled in 12 big-league games (including five last season) coming into Wednesday, going 3-for-32 with no extra-base hits and 15 strikeouts. His considerable talent showed up against KC, though, as he smashed a 417-foot two-run shot in the sixth inning for his first major-league long ball and finished with his first three-hit game. Naylor has been getting consistent playing time behind the plate since being called up June 17, and if he's able to use Wednesday's performance as a launch point to more consistent offense, he should further cement his role as the Guardians' primary backstop.