Naylor went 2-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

Naylor has produced three multi-hit efforts over his eight games in September, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. He's also picked up two stolen bases this month, giving him three on the campaign. The catcher is settling into a starting role behind the dish after some rough stretches earlier in the season. He's at a .230/.326/.436 slash line with eight home runs, 24 RBI, 23 runs scored and 10 doubles over 56 contests.