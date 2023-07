Naylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old usually sits against left-handed pitchers but will take a seat Sunday with righty Aaron Nola starting for Philadelphia. Naylor has a .571 OPS this season and is 3-for-17 since the All-Star break. Cam Gallagher will step in behind the plate to catch for Xzavion Curry.