Naylor went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Tigers.

Brayan Rocchio broke a tie with a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning and Daniel Schneemann tacked on an additional run with an RBI double. Naylor then added some big insurance runs with a three-run blast off lefty reliever Brant Hurter. It was the first hit of the wild-card series and the first career postseason home run for Naylor, who hit a career-high 14 out of the yard during the regular season.