Naylor went 1-for-1 with two walks, two runs and a stolen base in a 2-1 win against the Tigers on Wednesday.

Naylor scored both of Cleveland's runs in the victory, with the latter accounting for the winning margin. The backstop helped manufacture that eighth-inning score, working a walk to begin the frame, proceeding to steal second base and eventually crossing the plate on a single. Naylor is batting an even .200 (8-for-40) through 17 contests in July.