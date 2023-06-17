Naylor will be recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Naylor will also be in the starting lineup and catch Bibee on Saturday. The backstop's path is cleared with the Guardians designating Mike Zunino for assignment, and in 217 at-bats with Columbus, Naylor has registered an .891 OPS with 13 homers. The 23-year-old should see the majority of the reps behind the plate beginning Saturday, and he's worth a fantasy addition for those looking for catching help in redraft formats.