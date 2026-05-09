The Guardians optioned Naylor to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor has slashed just .143/.200/.238 through 90 plate appearances this season, so Cleveland will send him back down to the minors to get him back on track. The Guardians traded for Patrick Bailey to replace Naylor on the active roster and provide defensive help at catcher. Austin Hedges is also likely to continue making starts behind the plate, given Bailey's recent offensive struggles.