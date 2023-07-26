Naylor went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and a two-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Naylor had Zack Greinke's number Tuesday, tagging him for a solo shot in his first at-bat and following it up with a two-run homer in his second plate appearance. The outing broke a cold snap for Naylor, who was 1-for-13 (.076) in his last five games. Though Tuesday's performance was a promising sign for the highly-regarded prospect, Naylor is still slashing an unsavory .211/.273/.423 while striking out at a 28.6 percent clip.