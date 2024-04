Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Naylor is out of the lineup for the second straight contest, though the first of those games was the second half of a doubleheader Saturday. His absence in the series finale comes with southpaw Nestor Cortes on the hill for New York, with Cleveland playing matchups by holding out the lefty-hitting Naylor in favor of righty-hitting catcher Austin Hedges.