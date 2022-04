Bradley is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Bradley will sit for the third straight game, with his most recent two absences coming with the opposition bringing right-handed starting pitchers to the hill. Bradley initially appeared set to open the season in a strong-side platoon role at first base, but manager Terry Francona has seemingly settled on Owen Miller as the preferred option versus both left- and right-handed pitching for the time being.