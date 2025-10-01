Rocchio smashed a go-ahead, solo home run in the eighth inning of Wednesday's 6-1 victory over the Tigers.

Rocchio was in a 0-2 hole against Troy Melton with one out and no one on, but he got a center-cut fastball and didn't miss it, putting the pitch over the right-field wall to send the crowd at Progressive Field into a frenzy. The Guardians tacked on an additional four runs in the frame and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Thursday. It was the second career postseason homer for Rocchio, who slashed .306/.390/.444 during the 2024 playoffs.