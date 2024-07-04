Rocchio went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the White Sox.

Rocchio has been decent lately, batting .267 with a pair of extra-base hits over his last 11 games. The shortstop is up to three homers this season, all of which have been in his last 21 contests. He still has a lackluster .218/.313/.315 slash line overall, but he's been trending in the right direction as gets more major-league experience. Rocchio has added 16 RBI, 34 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 73 games.