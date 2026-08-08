Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: In midst of dry spell at plate

Rocchio went 0-for-4 in Friday's 8-2 win over the White Sox.

Rocchio has been a near-league-average performer for the season with a .254/.320/.375 slash line and a 98 wRC+ over 444 plate appearances, but he's fallen into an extended skip at the plate lately. Over his last 12 games, he's gone just 4-for-43 (.093), which has resulted in a 20-point drop in his batting average. Though he's remained a mainstay in the lineup at shortstop amid his slump, Rocchio could be in danger of losing out a couple of starts per week after the Guardians recently called up one of their top prospects in Angel Genao from Triple-A Columbus. Genao will likely be in line for steady playing time while he's up with Cleveland, though his ability to play second base and third base in addition to shortstop could allow Rocchio to be included in the starting nine more often than not.